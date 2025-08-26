Hezbollah’s official rejects disarmament, warns of internal crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ali Damoush, head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, criticized the Lebanese government’s decision to disarm the resistance, calling it dangerous and irrational. He said the decision lacks both statutory and national legitimacy and could push the country toward a severe internal crisis.

Speaking on the strategic importance of the resistance, Sheikh Damoush stressed that Lebanon’s security relies on its ability to defend itself against Israeli aggression. He warned that the government’s move transforms the external threat from Israel into an internal political issue, deepening domestic divisions instead of uniting the Lebanese people.

“The resistance represents a national identity, a culture, and a symbol of jihad built with sacrifices and martyrs,” he said, adding that its weapons are essential for protecting Lebanon and cannot be removed by governmental decrees or external pressure.

Sheikh Damoush further stated that Hezbollah does not recognize the government’s decision and will not discuss disarmament until Israel ends its aggression. He cautioned that continued insistence on this path could force Hezbollah to reconsider its current restrained approach, emphasizing that the situation reflects a historical struggle akin to Karbala, where surrender is unacceptable.

