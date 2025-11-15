Hezbollah official: National security talks dependent on Israel’s full ceasefire compliance

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hezbollah official says any discussion about Lebanon’s national security strategy is only meaningful when Israel completely stops its near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon and honors the terms of last year’s ceasefire.

“Until the enemy fulfills its obligations, Lebanon is not obligated to present any new steps or adopt a new agenda. The start of any discussion on the national security strategy hinges upon the full implementation of the November 27, 2024, agreement,” President of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, Sheikh Ali Damoush, said at a ceremony in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

He added that the Israeli regime, with the support of the United States, continues to launch near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon and simultaneously tries to weaken Hezbollah’s social base and domestic support through pressure and siege.

The senior Hezbollah official noted that the Israeli aggression on Lebanon came to an end on November 27, 2024, with an agreement reached with the Beirut government, and Hezbollah has rigorously adhered to it.

“The Zionist regime has, on the other hand, reneged on its commitments from the very first day, and over five thousand violations have been recorded so far. Nonetheless, these assaults have not managed to break the Lebanese nation’s spirit of resistance and their resolve to defend their homeland and dignity,” Damoush said.

He also criticized the performance of some Lebanese officials, emphasizing that the government must assume full responsibility for implementing the agreement and following it up through the ceasefire monitoring committee.

Israel and the Hezbollah resistance movement reached a ceasefire agreement that took effect on November 27, 2024. Under the deal, Tel Aviv was required to withdraw fully from the Lebanese territory—but has kept forces stationed at five sites, in clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the terms of last November’s agreement.

Since the implementation of the ceasefire, Israel has violated the agreement multiple times through repeated assaults on the Lebanese territory.

Damoush also pointed to the humanitarian situation and extensive damage in southern Lebanon, stressing that Hezbollah is engaged in reconstruction in two ways.

“The resistance movement is directly assisting the process, and has helped repair about 370,000 housing units and the resettlement of thousands of families in the region.

“It is also pursuing reconstruction through state institutions, irrespective of political pressure and US sanctions that have hampered international aid,” the top Hezbollah official added.

