President Aoun Demands Urgent Action Against Border Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon announced that it will submit a complaint to the United Nations Security Council, condemning Israel for constructing walls in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese presidency.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stated on Friday that the Israeli army had built walls in southern Lebanon near the U.N.-demarcated Blue Line, which serves as the de facto border.

According to Naharnet, President Joseph Aoun’s office confirmed that he instructed officials “to file an urgent complaint to the United Nations Security Council against Israel for building a concrete wall on Lebanon’s southern border that exceeds the Blue Line.”

He further requested that the complaint “be supported by reports issued by the United Nations refuting Israel’s denial of constructing the wall.”

UNIFIL reported that last month peacekeepers surveyed a concrete T-wall erected by the Israeli army southwest of Yaroun and found that it “crossed the Blue Line, making more than 4,000 square meters of Lebanese territory inaccessible to the Lebanese people.”

A subsequent survey this month revealed that “another section of wall southeast of Yaroun also crossed the Blue Line,” which UNIFIL described as a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The force added that it had informed the Israeli army of the October findings and requested that the wall be removed.

/129