Tehran hosts International Conference on “international law under attack”

AhlulBayt News Agency: An international conference addressing the growing erosion of core principles of international law convened in Tehran this weekend, drawing diplomats, legal scholars, and security experts from across the globe. The event, titled “International Law under Assault: Aggression and Defense,” comes amid heightened regional tensions and renewed scrutiny of state conduct, the use of force, and the integrity of global non-proliferation frameworks.

Hosted by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Institute for Political and International Studies, the conference has brought together nearly 100 international delegates alongside hundreds of Iranian and foreign experts.

According to organizers, the gathering aims to examine increasing violations of the UN Charter, particularly in light of recent attacks on Iranian territory and civilian infrastructure.

Speaking at the conference, Khalil Shirgholami, research deputy at the Foreign Ministry’s think tank, described the June 13 Israeli strike on Iran as “one of the most serious breaches of international law in recent years.” He said the attack targeted civilians, academics, military personnel, and safeguarded nuclear facilities, and reflected a broader trend of “extra-legal behavior” by the United States, Israel, and allied states.

The conference features four core panels focused on the contrast between rule-based and power-based international conduct, the impact of U.S.-Israel actions on Iran, threats to nuclear non-proliferation, and regional security arrangements. Delegations from France, Italy, Greece, Lebanon, Iraq, Ireland, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, Finland, Russia, and other nations are participating.

Iranian officials emphasized that attacks on protected nuclear sites undermine the global non-proliferation regime and threaten regional stability. Discussions also center on confidence-building measures and cooperative frameworks for West Asia, with a call to restore legal mechanisms in international relations.

The final session will present expert analyses and advocate for renewed global commitment to international law as the foundation of peaceful governance. Organizers say the conference reflects Iran’s diplomatic efforts to highlight the dangers of militarized approaches and to promote legal accountability in the face of rising geopolitical aggression.

