Photos: Closing Ceremony of 4th International Congress on “Path of Salvation: Nahj al-Balagha and Alawi Governance” – 2
AhlulBayt News Agency: The closing ceremony of the 4th International Congress on “The Path of Salvation: Nahj al-Balagha and Alawi Governance” was held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the Isfahan International Conference Center, with the participation of scholars and researchers from seminaries and universities across Islamic countries.
13 November 2025 - 12:29
News ID: 1749863
Source: Abna24
Your Comment