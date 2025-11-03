Annual Nahj al-Balagha Conference Underway at Jamia Jafaria, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The event at the seminary features speeches by various religious leaders, allowing attendees to gain insights into Nahj al-Balagha, a key Islamic text attributed to Imam Ali.

In the conference's first session, prominent speakers from around the country addressed the audience on topics related to Nahj al-Balagha. Notable participants included Maulana Maqbool Hussain Alavi, patron of the Islamic Thoughts Center from England; Allama Sheikh Anwar Ali Najafi, representative of religious authorities from Islamabad; Maulana Anees al-Husnain Khan from Islamabad; Maulana Liaqat Ali Awan; Maulana Syed Saeed Hamdani; Maulana Iqbal Hussain Maqsood Puri; Maulana Syed Ali Raza Naqvi from Lahore; and other respected scholars.

The session concluded with a ceremony where graduating students from Jamia Jafaria received turbans from senior religious figures, symbolizing their scholarly achievement.

The conference is also being held to honor the late principal of Jamia Jafaria in Jand, Syed Razi Abbas Hamdani. Dozens of scholars from Attock district and surrounding areas are participating to pay tribute to the revered figure. Attendees have praised the seminary's educational efforts and pledged support for future initiatives, particularly in promoting the Quran and Nahj al-Balagha.

Women are also involved in the event. Teachers and students from Jamia Zainabiya are efficiently managing arrangements and hospitality in the women's section, ensuring smooth operations.

