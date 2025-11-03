Book ‘Quranic Concept of Ghadir’ Unveiled in Pakistan + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency: A grand ceremony took place at al-Najaf seminary Skardu, Baltistan, for the launch of the book “The Quranic Concept of Ghadir” (Ghadir ka Qurani Tasawwur), authored by Hujjatul Islam Dr. Muhammad Yaqub Bashwee.

The book’s Urdu translation was carried out by Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Sheikh Muhammad Ali Tohidi Advocate, the Principal of al-Najaf seminary Skardu.

According to the author, the book has been translated into more than thirty languages, reflecting its global intellectual influence and significance.

The ceremony was attended by numerous scholars, academics, writers, and religious leaders from across Baltistan.

Dr. Sabir, Assistant Professor at Baltistan University, said the book is “unique in its kind and a timeless intellectual necessity,” adding that “to distance oneself from Ghadir is to distance from the system of life.”

Syed Sajjad Athar Mousavi expressed his reflections on the book in poetic form.

Haji Muhammad Akbar Taban, former senior minister, praised Dr. Bashwee’s scholarly efforts.

Muhammad Hassan Hasrat, writer and historian, highlighted the book’s literary style and reasoning, calling it a vital intellectual contribution for the modern era.

Muhammad Yousuf Hussain Abadi, a renowned researcher, emphasized that “Ghadir is not merely a historical event but an eternal source of guidance for humanity.”

Agha Syed Muhammad Ali Shah al-Mousavi (Philosopher) presented a philosophical and scholarly critique of the book.

Sheikh Sajjad Hussain Mufti offered a deep and analytical commentary.

Dr. Muhammad Kazim Saleem lauded both the author and translator for their academic services.

The event was presided over by Syed Baqir al-Hussaini, Deputy Imam of the Central Jamia Mosque Skardu and President of Anjuman-e-Imamia Baltistan.

In his presidential address, he commended Dr. Bashwee and Sheikh Tohidi, describing the book as “an effective step in spreading the message of the Quran and Wilayah (Divine Leadership) on a global scale.” He also offered prayers for all speakers and attendees.

In his address, Dr. Bashwee explained the purpose of his work, stating that “conveying the message of Ghadir to all eight billion humans is our fundamental responsibility.” He added that “the message of Ghadir guarantees the continuity of guidance, justice, and Wilayah.”

Sheikh Muhammad Ali Tohidi delivered an insightful speech, reminding the audience that after proclaiming the Wilayah at Ghadir, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) instructed Muslims to spread this message further. He lamented the neglect of this duty, saying:

“If every believer had conveyed the message of Ghadir to just three others, the whole world would be Ghadiri today.” He further noted that in today’s media-driven world, spreading the message of Ghadir has become easier and more impactful, suggesting that “this book should be printed in at least ten million copies worldwide so that humanity may benefit from the light of Wilayah.”

In conclusion, the speakers praised Jamia al-Najaf Skardu for its intellectual and scholarly contributions and expressed hope that the institution would continue nurturing Islamic thought with the same spirit.

Participants described the event as successful, thought-provoking, constructive, and enlightening, attended by a large gathering of scholars, writers, intellectuals, journalists, teachers, religious and social leaders, and educated youth from across Baltistan.