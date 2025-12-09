Photos: Protest rally in Chalat village of Baltistan against illegal arrests of Shia youth

Following the call of prominent Shia cleric in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan, Agha Rahat Hussain Al-Hussaini, for peaceful demonstrations and sit-ins until the release of Shia youth, the people of Chalt village took to the streets, chanting 'Labbaik Ya Hussain' and 'Labbaik Ya Mahdi,' demanding the immediate freedom of the abducted Shia youth