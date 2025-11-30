Photos: Who is Hussain Pakistan Distributes Jackets and Blankets to Flood Victims in Khaplu and Shigar

In the flood‑affected valleys of Khaplu and Shigar in Baltistan of Pakistan, humanitarian teams provided essential winter relief to vulnerable families. Volunteers of Who is Hussain Pakistan distributed 1000 jackets and 53 blanket sets (each including a blanket, mattress, and pillow). These efforts aimed to bring warmth, dignity, and hope to communities facing harsh weather conditions, inspired by the legacy of Hussain Ibn Ali as a symbol of compassion and humanity.