Photos: Volunteers of "Who Is Hussain?" team in London launched Black History Month food drive

Volunteers of "Who Is Hussain?" team in London launched Black History Month food drive. Black History Month is an annually observed commemorative month originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. It began as a way of remembering events and important people of Sub-Saharan African and Afro-Caribbean ancestry. initially lasting a week before becoming a month-long observation since 1970. It is celebrated in February in the United States and Canada, where it has received official recognition from governments, and more recently has also been celebrated in Ireland and the United Kingdom where it is observed in October. From WikiPedia