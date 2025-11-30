Ireland: Dublin removes name of sixth Israeli President from public park

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Dublin City Council in Ireland has decided to remove the name of Haim Herzog, the sixth president of Israel and father of current President Isaac Herzog, from a public park located in the Rathmines neighborhood, previously known as “Herzog Park.”

The decision came in response to demands from pro-Palestinian groups, which suggested renaming the park to “Free Palestine Park” or after Hind Rajab, the young girl killed in Gaza who has become a symbol of the conflict.

The park was originally established in 1985 under the name Orwell Quarry Park and was renamed in 1995 to Herzog Park to commemorate the 3,000th anniversary of Jerusalem’s founding and to honor Haim Herzog, who was born in Belfast and grew up in Dublin. In 2018, the name was reaffirmed during an event attended by members of his family, including his son Isaac Herzog, then head of the Jewish Agency.

The park is located near the country’s only Jewish school. Israeli media note that Haim Herzog was one of the most prominent members of the Jewish community in Ireland, served as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, and was known for tearing up the 1975 UN General Assembly resolution that labeled Zionism as a form of racism, a decision later rescinded in 1991.

Ireland officially recognized the State of Palestine in May 2024 and has been among the most vocal European critics of Israel’s war on Gaza.

