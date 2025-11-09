Ireland overwhelmingly approved resolution calls UEFA to suspend Israel from Intl football

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has overwhelmingly approved a resolution urging UEFA to suspend Israel from international football competitions.

The resolution, introduced by Dublin-based club Bohemians, accuses the Israel Football Association (IFA) of failing to implement an effective anti-racism policy and of continuing to operate football clubs in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank without the approval of the Palestinian Football Association.

According to the FAI, the motion passed on Saturday with 74 votes in favor, seven against, and two abstentions. The association confirmed its intention to formally submit the resolution to UEFA’s executive committee, requesting Israel’s immediate suspension.

The Irish initiative follows similar appeals from the football associations of Turkey and Norway, both of which have called for Israel’s exclusion from international tournaments.

These calls came after UN experts urged FIFA and UEFA to take action, referencing a UN Commission of Inquiry report that concluded Israel was committing acts of genocide against Palestinians.

In a letter addressed to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, the UN experts described the suspension of Israel as “imperative,” and called on UEFA and its members to uphold international law by enforcing a full and immediate ban on Israeli football.

The letter also emphasized the devastating impact of Israel’s military actions on football in Gaza, noting that at least 421 Palestinian footballers have been killed since the war on Gaza began in October 2023.

/129