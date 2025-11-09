Israeli occupation forces carry out wide arrest campaign in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces launched a wide arrest campaign and raids across several areas of the occupied West Bank early Sunday morning, storming Palestinian homes, conducting searches, and reportedly assaulting residents.

In the town of Birzeit, north of Ramallah, Israeli forces arrested two young men after raiding the area. Another Palestinian youth was detained during a raid on a residential building in the Al-Masayef neighborhood of Ramallah.

In Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya, the occupation forces stormed the homes of former prisoners and deportees, arresting a man — the father of a freed detainee — along with another youth who was allegedly beaten during his arrest.

In Nablus, the occupation forces entered the Al-Ain Refugee Camp from the Deir Sharaf checkpoint, detaining two young men after raiding their homes. They also re-arrested a man and his son in the village of Urif, south of Nablus, just a week after their release.

In Bethlehem, a former prisoner was detained following a raid and search of his home.

The occupation forces also carried out incursions into the village of Jifna and the Jalazone Refugee Camp, north of Ramallah, as well as several homes in Yatta, south of Hebron. Additional raids were reported in the towns of Ajja and Burqin in the Jenin area.

