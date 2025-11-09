Israeli forces kill young Palestinian man in latest West Bank raid

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have killed a young Palestinian man during a raid on the northwestern West Bank, as a fragile ceasefire in Gaza between the Hamas resistance movement and the Tel Aviv regime brings little respite to Palestinians in the region.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Ministry of Health, reported that 26-year-old Abdel Rahman Darawsha succumbed on Saturday to critical gunshot wounds he sustained when Israeli forces stormed the al-Fara’a refugee camp, south of Tubas, and opened live fire.

Local sources said Israeli troops raided the camp, deploying infantry units at the entrance and firing live ammunition.

Darawsha was struck by bullets and rushed by a Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance to Tubas Governmental Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to the severity of his injuries.

Israeli forces also stormed the town of al-Ram, northeast of al-Quds, and opened fire on residents.

A Palestinian man was shot and injured in the leg. He was transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex for treatment.

Israeli assaults in the occupied West Bank have intensified since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of over 1,066 Palestinians and leaving 10,300 others injured, as reported by Palestinian sources.

The official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reports that Israeli forces and illegal settlers conducted 766 attacks targeting Palestinians, their homes, properties, and means of livelihood throughout the West Bank during October.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel's longstanding occupation of historic Palestine violated international law.

The ICJ called for the removal of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds. However, it amounted to nothing more than mere words.

.....................

End/ 257