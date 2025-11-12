Criminal settlers attack Palestinians and torch vehicles in West Bank and Jerusalem

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday morning, extremist Jewish settlers carried out attacks targeting Palestinian citizens and vehicles in both the West Bank and Jerusalem, escalating tensions in the occupied territories.

Local activist Aref Daraghmeh reported that settlers chased and harassed a group of shepherds in the Khirbet Himsa area of the northern Jordan Valley, attempting to drive them away from nearby grazing lands.

Daraghmeh noted that the northern Jordan Valley has seen a dangerous rise in settler violence, including home invasions, intimidation of residents, destruction of property, harassment of shepherds, restricted access to grazing areas, and attacks on livestock and theft.

In a separate incident, settlers set fire to two vehicles belonging to Palestinian citizens in the town of Mikhmas, located east of Jerusalem, completely destroying them.

According to the Jerusalem Governorate, Mikhmas has been subjected to repeated and coordinated settler attacks for several months, aimed at displacing residents and expanding illegal settlement outposts in the area.

