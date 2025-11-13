Israeli settler assault targets Palestinian industrial zone in northeastern West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the early hours, dozens of Israeli settlers descended upon a mixed industrial-agricultural zone near the village of Beit Lid east of Tulkarm, in the north‐eastern West Bank. According to local sources, the assailants set fire to vehicles, including four milk-trucks belonging to a dairy plant in the al-Lada’in industrial area, and damaged the factory itself. Surrounding farmland, metal-framed structures and tents used by a small Bedouin community were also destroyed. Witnesses reported billowing smoke, women’s cries echoing across the site and men frantically attempting to extinguish the blaze with water buckets and fire extinguishers.

As the flames raged, residents said that Palestinian civil-protection teams and fire-fighters arrived only after a delay of about an hour. Video footage shows settlers moving down a hillside towards the tented encampment of the Bedouin community, throwing stones and inflicting injuries to at least two people struck in the head. Local activists reported that significant numbers of Israeli military troops entered the zone to shield the settlers and chased away Palestinians who attempted to resist the attacks. According to the Commission for the Resistance to Colonisation and the Wall (CRRC) of the Palestinian Authority, the incident is part of a “permanent cycle of terror” by settlers and the army, citing some 2,350 attacks in the West Bank last month and 1,584 by Israeli forces alone.

The broader context highlights a sharp escalation in settler-violence across the territory. A recent UN report noted at least 264 settler-attacks in October alone, marking the highest monthly total ever recorded in the West Bank since systematic tracking began in 2006. The industrial strike in Beit Lid, with its mix of economic, residential and agricultural targets, illustrates how the fallout extends beyond isolated villages to the infrastructure and livelihoods of wider Palestinian communities.

