Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinian Teens Near Occupied Al-Quds

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian teenagers on Friday morning in the town of Al-Judeira, north of Occupied Al-Quds, in what Palestinian officials described as another field execution targeting children in the West Bank.

The General Authority for Civil Affairs identified the victims as Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed Ateem (16) and Mohammed Rashad Fadel Qasem (16). The authority stated that Israeli troops withheld the bodies and blocked medical teams from accessing the scene.

In a brief statement, the Israeli occupation army claimed the two boys had allegedly thrown Molotov cocktails at a settler road, prompting soldiers to respond with live fire.

The killing of the two teenagers raises the death toll in the West Bank to 234 Palestinians since the beginning of 2025, including 42 children and six women, according to the Shireen Observatory for Human Rights.

Human rights organizations have documented a sharp rise in Israel’s extrajudicial killings, arrests, and raids across West Bank towns and cities, as occupation forces continue near-daily incursions marked by excessive violence against civilians.

