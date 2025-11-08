Fourth International Conference in Sanaa to Spotlight Palestine as Core Cause of the Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: The organizing committee of the Fourth International Conference entitled “Palestine: The Central Cause of the Ummah” has invited researchers and intellectuals to participate in the event, which will be held in the capital, Sanaa, from 22–25 Ramadan 1447 AH (March 2025).

A statement issued by the committee, obtained by the Yemen Press Agency (YPA), said the conference would coincide with Quds Day, aiming to mobilize the Islamic Ummah and free people worldwide to eradicate what it described as the “cancerous tumor” from the body of the Ummah.

The statement highlighted that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on 7 October 2023 represented a pivotal shift in the conflict with the Israeli entity, halting normalization processes, bridging sectarian divides created by Jewish forces, and clearly demonstrating that the struggle is between right and falsehood. It also claimed the operation thwarted the “Deal of the Century” and other partition and fragmentation schemes.

The committee added that the operation played a prominent role in awakening global conscience, exposing the Zionist narrative, and increasing calls to hold Israeli leaders and their supporters accountable. The conference’s importance, the statement said, is heightened following the ceasefire in Gaza, providing an opportunity to study the outcomes, lessons, and implications of the battle in general and Yemen’s role in the Promised Conquest and sacred jihad in particular.

The conference aims to highlight the Qur’anic perspective on the conflict, consolidate a Qur’anic approach to run the conflict with the Zionist enemy, analyze the realities of Israeli oppression against the Palestinian people, examine the strategic risks of normalization policies, and affirm boycott as a primary form of resistance.

It stated that the conference will examine the reasons behind global Zionist influence over the West and its consequences, analyze the strategic dimensions of the battle and its implications—from the military phase to the ceasefire—and assess its impact on the balance of power and Yemen’s role. This will include a detailed study of Yemen’s involvement in the “Promised Conquest and Sacred Jihad” campaign, in support of the Palestinian cause and confronting the US–Zionist coalition, as well as an analysis of the regional and international repercussions.

The conference will explore the cultural, religious, and civilizational dimensions of the conflict, its impact on regional strategic shifts, and changing public opinion. It will also examine Western responses, highlighting the gap between democratic rhetoric and repressive practices.

The conference will discuss ten main themes:

The Qur’anic Perspective on the Conflict with the Zionist Enemy

The Origins of Global Zionism and Its Control over the West

Zionist Expansionist Ambitions: From “Greater Israel” to Yemen and Demographic and Geostrategic Strategies

The Importance of Boycott and the Risks of Normalization

The Enemy’s Tools: Arab Zionists and Normalization Projects

Strategic Dimensions of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” Operation: Phases, Implications, and Future Prospects

Yemen’s Role in the Promised Conquest and Sacred Jihad and Confronting the US–Zionist Aggression

Global Conscience Uprising: From Western Universities and Cities to International Institutions

The Legal Battle: Prosecuting Occupation Leaders and States Supporting Crimes of Genocide and Starvation

The Role of Resistance Media in Countering Narrative Wars and Raising Awareness

The committee set deadlines for submission of abstracts by 15 Rajab 1447 AH (4 January 2026) and final papers by 20 Sha’ban 1447 AH (8 February 2026), with notifications of acceptance to be sent by 10 Ramadan 1447 AH (27 February 2026).

The committee urged Yemeni researchers and members of the Islamic Ummah worldwide to actively participate in the conference. For inquiries, contact:

Email: palestineconference100@gmail.com

Phone/WhatsApp: +967 73715366

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/palestine-conference



/129