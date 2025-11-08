Gaza Missing Committee demands urgent help to recover bodies of thousands from under rubble

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gaza Missing Persons Committee called on the international community to intervene urgently and send specialized teams with heavy equipment to recover the bodies of an estimated 10,000 Palestinians trapped under the rubble of destroyed homes due to the Israeli occupation bombardment.

The committee’s spokesperson, Alaa El-Din Al-Aklouk, warned that Gaza has become “the largest collection of cemeteries in the world.”

He severely criticized the international double standard, noting the focus on recovering Israeli captives’ bodies while ignoring thousands of Palestinian victims, which he called “a grave injustice.”

The committee also highlighted that Israeli occupation is preventing the entry of necessary heavy machinery for the rubble removal, a move deemed a violation of humanitarian protocols.

The calls come amidst an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe and a genocidal war that has destroyed 90% of Gaza Strip’s infrastructure.

