Hamas official: Operation Al-Aqsa Flood marks turning point in Palestinian resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior member of the Hamas Resistance Movement Khalil al-Hayya said that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood (Al-Aqsa Storm) was launched in response to attempts aimed at erasing the Palestinian cause and reshaping the region under a “new Middle East” plan.

Speaking at the 34th Arab National Conference in Beirut on Friday, al-Hayya, who heads the Hamas political bureau in Gaza, stated that “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was a response to efforts to eliminate the Palestinian issue and establish a new regional order.”

According to Mehr, he stressed that despite the heavy suffering endured by Gaza, its people remain steadfast. “Gaza is wounded today, but it stands proud and calls upon you to continue the path toward achieving our legitimate national goals together,” he said.

Al-Hayya went on to affirm that “as Gaza endures with its sea, its men, women, and children despite aggression, Palestine will remain steadfast until oppression is eradicated.”

Recalling the events of October 7, he described them as “a heroic epic in the history of Palestine,” saying that the operation had “rallied the Islamic nation to rise, each in its own way, in support of Palestine.”

Concluding his remarks, al-Hayya stated that “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm has undertaken the mission of planning for the full liberation of Palestine and enhancing the resistance’s capabilities.”

