Hayya: Gaza Ceasefire Will Hold Until the End

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas leader and chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya expressed confidence that the Gaza ceasefire agreement will hold and succeed until its conclusion.

“We are determined to see the agreement through to its end,” Hayya stated in an interview with Al-Qahera News in Cairo. His remarks were aired early Tuesday.

He emphasized that the agreement “will survive because we want it to succeed, and our commitment to it is strong,” highlighting the international efforts that led to the deal.

Hayya praised the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye, noting that “the international will and the major event hosted by Egypt and President Abdul-Fattah as-Sisi, attended by US President Donald Trump, serve as a guarantee that the war in Gaza has ended.”

He stressed that the international summit in Egypt, with Trump’s presence, reflected a unified global desire to end the war.

“All the assurances we have received from the mediators and the US president reassure us that the war has ended with no return,” Hayya added.

Regarding the remains of several Israeli captives in Gaza, Hayya affirmed Hamas’s commitment to retrieving and handing over the bodies as stipulated in the agreement.

“We have no interest or desire to keep anyone,” he said.

“Their remains should be returned to their families, just as the remains of our martyrs should be returned and buried with dignity,” he added.

Hayya explained that recovering the bodies is extremely difficult due to changes in the terrain and rubble from destruction.

He noted that the process “requires time and heavy equipment, but with determination and will — God willing — we will complete this file fully.”

The Hamas official also voiced hope for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza to meet the urgent needs of its residents.

He called on mediators to intensify efforts to expand assistance, especially with winter approaching and the need for shelter and medical supplies growing.

