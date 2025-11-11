Cairo, Moscow urge unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has emphasized the urgent need for the full implementation of all phases of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement to bring an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, uphold the ceasefire, and ensure the unhindered delivery of adequate humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

During a meeting on Tuesday with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, el-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s firm stance on the Gaza crisis and the importance of collective international action to secure peace and stability in the region.

According to Wafa news, both sides agreed that the two-state solution — leading to the establishment of an independent State of Palestine in accordance with UN resolutions and principles of international legitimacy — remains the only viable path to achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Shoigu, for his part, expressed Moscow’s deep appreciation for Egypt’s constructive role in regional affairs, noting that history will remember President el-Sisi’s “pivotal efforts in consolidating stability” and confirming Russia’s continued coordination and cooperation with Egypt on regional security matters.

