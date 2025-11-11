Israeli forces demolishes Palestinian homes in Gaza, launches strikes on Khan Younis despite ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces have reportedly carried out new violations of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip since the early hours of Tuesday morning, including demolition of residential homes, shelling, and gunfire shootings.

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli military vehicles opened fire southeast of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, while artillery shelling targeted the eastern parts of the city.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the forces also demolished several residential houses in the eastern area of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, the sources added.

The same sources reported ongoing gunfire from Israeli military vehicles in the eastern regions of Khan Younis and Gaza City, coinciding with air raids targeting eastern Khan Younis.

The sources reported that heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles targeted areas southeast of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

They added that the occupation helicopters opened fire intensively east of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, in conjunction with Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the northwestern areas of the Strip.

On Monday, the Government Media Office (GMO) said in a statement that Israeli occupation forces had committed 282 violations of the ceasefire agreement in the first month since it took effect on October 10. The violations reportedly resulted in 242 fatalities and 620 injuries.

According to the statement, the violations include 88 shooting incidents directly targeting civilians, 12 incursions into residential areas beyond the so-called “yellow line,” 124 aerial or ground attacks, 52 demolitions of civilian buildings, and the arrest of 23 individuals across various parts of Gaza.

