  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Europe

Irish activist slams western complicity in Gaza, West Bank atrocities

11 November 2025 - 08:42
News ID: 1749045
Source: Yemen Press
Irish activist slams western complicity in Gaza, West Bank atrocities

Irish political activist and former European Parliament member Mick Wallace launched a scathing attack on the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union on Monday.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Irish political activist and former European Parliament member Mick Wallace launched a scathing attack on the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union on Monday.

In a post on X, he accused them of supporting the “genocide and ethnic cleansing” relentlessly the Israeli occupation’s been perpetrating against the Palestinian people.

Wallace called on the international community to expose the horrific truths about the ongoing Israeli crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

“Don’t stop talking about Palestine,” he wrote. “Israeli ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank has not stopped, thanks to the unconditional support of the US, UK, and EU for the Zionist project.”

Wallace warned the world against the suspicious silence that gives the Israeli occupation a green light to continue its crimes with impunity, stressing that confronting this aggression requires exposing every Western alliance that enables it to kill civilians without restraint.

...................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha

Comments

  • Vicky Ballentine US 10:07 - 2025/11/11
    thanks for all you are doing . I continue to write my representatives . And post on Facebook. I pray every day for the Palestinian People and every human being at risk . It is so sad that the Rich Oligarchs want to replace humanity with robots and AI .
    Reply