Irish activist slams western complicity in Gaza, West Bank atrocities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Irish political activist and former European Parliament member Mick Wallace launched a scathing attack on the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union on Monday.

In a post on X, he accused them of supporting the “genocide and ethnic cleansing” relentlessly the Israeli occupation’s been perpetrating against the Palestinian people.

Wallace called on the international community to expose the horrific truths about the ongoing Israeli crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

“Don’t stop talking about Palestine,” he wrote. “Israeli ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank has not stopped, thanks to the unconditional support of the US, UK, and EU for the Zionist project.”

Wallace warned the world against the suspicious silence that gives the Israeli occupation a green light to continue its crimes with impunity, stressing that confronting this aggression requires exposing every Western alliance that enables it to kill civilians without restraint.

