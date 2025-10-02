Mick Wallace urges Italian PM to end support for Zionism, Israeli genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former member of the European Parliament Mick Wallace in a message has urged the Italian Prime Minister to stop supporting Zionism.

“Giorgia Meloni should stop supporting Western Imperialism, stop supporting Zionism, stop supporting the Israeli Genocide...” Wallace wrote on his X account on Wednesday reacting to BBC post about Meloni’s warning to Gaza aid flotilla.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Wallace reacted to Israeli soldiers’ act to detain two Palestinian children, accusing them of being spies in Al-Khalil, West Bank, and said, “The Israeli Regime is sick. And so are all who continue to do Business with them...”

Multinational humanitarian convoy Global Sumud Flotilla says it entered the “high-risk zone,” the area where similar flotillas were attacked or intercepted by the Israeli regime.

“We are on high alert,” the GSF said in a post on social media, with Israeli “drone activity increasing over the flotilla.”

“Several reports point at different scenarios unfolding in the coming hours.”

“The vessels have now left the Flotilla. We continue to sail to Gaza, approaching the 120 nautical mile mark, near the area where previous flotillas have been intercepted and/or attacked,” the GSF added.

According to earlier reports, Israeli navy vessels had reportedly moved in to intercept the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of about 50 ships with over 500 activists onboard, set sail earlier this month to break Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to the Gaza Strip. Gaza has been under a full blockade since June 2007.

The Israeli military has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

