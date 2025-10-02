Israeli troops force ICRC to suspend its operations in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced on Wednesday the temporary suspension of its humanitarian activities in Gaza City and the relocation of its teams to the south, citing the intense Israeli aggression, including continuous airstrikes and shelling, in the area.

In a press statement, the ICRC explained the decision was made after it was forced to halt operations inside the besieged city. It affirmed that it will continue to support civilians through its fully functional offices in Deir al-Balah and Rafah.

Ongoing efforts include providing medical donations to the few remaining health facilities and facilitating the movement of first responders despite severe restrictions. The ICRC’s field hospital in Rafah remains a critical lifeline for the dozens of wounded arriving daily.

The ICRC warned that civilians in Gaza are being “killed, forcibly displaced, and forced to confront extremely severe humanitarian conditions.”

The decision follows a similar move by Doctors Without Borders and underscores the escalating risks and the organization’s earlier warning that humanitarian operations in the strip were on the brink of complete collapse.

....................

End/ 257