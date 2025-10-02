Al-Quds Brigades bombards Israeli settlements with rocket barrages in response to occupation’s crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced on Wednesday that its missile force bombarded the settlements of Mefalsim and Kfar Saad with a barrage of rockets, in response to the occupation’s ongoing crimes against our people.

In a brief statement, the Brigades said that this bombing comes as part of the open resistance battle with the Israeli occupation army, stressing that targeting settlements and military sites will continue as long as Israeli attacks against civilians in the Gaza Strip continue.

This field development comes amid an ongoing escalation of Israeli aggression, represented by aerial and artillery bombardment of various areas of the Strip, which has resulted in dozens of martyrs and wounded in recent days, including women and children.

...................

End/ 257