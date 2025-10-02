Yemen’s Mufti warns Palestinian factions of Trump’s surrender plan

The Grand Mufti of Yemen, Shams al-Din Sharaf al-Din, warned Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday of the “Trump Plan,” calling on them not to rely on it or submit to any regional pressure.

Sharraf al-Din emphasized that this American initiative is a “surrender plan, not a peace plan,” noting that the nation is experiencing a “new state of deception” led by Trump and Netanyahu. The Mufti called on the factions to benefit from the “signs of victory” in the battle and increase their resolve and determination.

These statements came during a speech he delivered at an event organized by the Yemen Scholars Association to mark the second anniversary of Operation ” Al-Aqsa Flood.”

The Mufti emphasized the steadfastness of Yemen’s position in support of Gaza and its rejection of the “Trump Deception,” which he described as “surrender.”

For its part, the Yemeni Scholars Association, in its statement, praised the decisions of the “Leader” (Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi) and the operations of the Yemeni forces supporting Gaza over the past two years, affirming the legitimacy of Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood.”

The statement also emphasized its strong rejection of the “criminal Trump plan,” affirming Yemen’s support for both Hezbollah and Hamas, and considering any tampering with their weapons “high treason” and a free service to the Israeli enemy.

