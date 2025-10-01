Yemeni forces strike Minervagracht vessel for violating entry ban to ports of occupied Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni armed forces of the Sanaa government (Sanaa forces), carried out a military operation targeting the ship MINERVAGRACHT, due to violation of entry ban to occupied Palestine.

Sanaa forces issued the following statement:

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen, and in response to the crimes of genocide and starvation perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip, and to affirm the continued ban on Israeli maritime traffic in the Red and Arabian Seas.

The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the ship MINERVAGRACHT, for the owning company violating the decision to ban entry to the ports of occupied Palestine.

The targeting operation took place in the Gulf of Aden with a cruise missile.

The operation resulted in a direct hit on the ship, which caught fire and is now at risk of sinking.

Our great, struggling, and steadfast Yemeni people continue and will continue to support and defend the oppressed Palestinian people against the crime of the century.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that their military operations are ongoing and will not be ceased until the aggression is halted and the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

The Yemeni Armed Forces also affirm the continued imposition of a maritime ban on the Israeli enemy in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, and reiterate their warning to all companies and vessels against violating the previously announced ban order.”

