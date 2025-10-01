Ministry of Health in Gaza warns of catastrophic challenges due to shortage of medicines

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in Gaza warned, on Tuesday, of catastrophic challenges facing medical staff due to the worsening crisis of shortages of medicines and medical supplies, at a time when the occupation army continues to “undermine” the arrival of medical supplies to the Strip’s hospitals amid the continued tight closure of the crossings, which has been in place since last March.

In a press statement, the ministry said that catastrophic challenges face the work of medical staff due to the worsening crisis of shortages of medicines and medical supplies.

“The occupation’s intransigence in undermining the arrival of emergency medical supplies to hospitals increases the complications of the health situation of patients and the wounded,” the ministry added.

It called on all concerned parties to “take urgent action to ensure safe access to medical supplies and prevent the collapse of services.”

This shortage is accompanied by the occupation army’s deliberate targeting of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, as it has destroyed or put out of service 38 hospitals, 96 healthcare centers, and 197 ambulances since October 7, 2023, according to data published by the government media office in Gaza.

