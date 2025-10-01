Death toll from Israeli genocide in Gaza rises to 66,097, with 168,536 wounded

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip announced on Tuesday that the total death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip has risen to 66,097 martyrs, with168,536 injured, since October 7, 2023.

The ministry reported in its daily statistical report that 42 martyrs and 190 wounded arrived at Gaza hospitals over the past 24 hours, noting that a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, where ambulances and civil defense crews are unable to reach them.

Since March 18, 2025, 13,229 martyrs and 56,495 wounded have been reported to date.

In the past 24 hours, 5 martyrs and 56 wounded arrived at hospitals, including victims of the targeting of aid-seeking individuals.

The total number of “livelihood” martyrs admitted to hospitals has risen to 2,576, with more than 18,873 injured.

Victims of famine and malnutrition:

The Ministry of Health in Gaza recorded 175 deaths due to famine and malnutrition, including 35 children.’

