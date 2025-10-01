UN urges protection for Global Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations called, on Tuesday, for the protection of Global Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza in an effort to break the Israeli siege and deliver humanitarian aid, stressing that it should not be subjected to any Israeli attacks.

This came in a written response from UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Marta Hurtado Gomez, to a question from Anadolu Agency regarding whether the UN could intervene if the flotilla were attacked by Israel, amid warnings from activists about an increased risk of being targeted today or tomorrow, despite the flotilla carrying solidarity members from multiple nationalities.

Gomez stressed that “any attack on the flotilla is unacceptable.”

She added: “Those who seek to deliver humanitarian aid and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of hungry and thirsty people in Gaza should not be attacked. They must be protected.”

Gomez also called on Israel to urgently lift the siege imposed on Gaza and allow life-saving aid to enter through all available routes.

For several days, the ships participating in the flotilla have been sailing toward Gaza, carrying humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, in an attempt to break the Israeli blockade.

The “Global Sumud Flotilla brings together a diverse coalition of international participants, including those involved in previous land and sea efforts like the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, Freedom Flotilla Coalition*, and Global Movement to Gaza.

