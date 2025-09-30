Israel threatens military action against Global Sumud Flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli regime has escalated threats against the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), warning of possible military action and seizure as dozens of aid vessels advance toward Gaza in a bid to break Israel’s 19-year blockade.

According to reports, Israel’s naval commando unit issued the warning after completing field training exercises in preparation for potential operations against the flotilla, which is expected to reach Gaza’s waters within three days.

According to IRNA, Israeli media claimed that authorities had urged the organizers to redirect humanitarian cargo through alternative ports, including Ashkelon. The proposal was rejected by flotilla leaders, who denounced it as an “organized provocation.” Meanwhile, Israel’s health ministry has reportedly raised the alert level at several hospitals in anticipation of potential casualties from possible clashes with activists aboard the ships.

Any Israeli military action against the GSF would mirror earlier incidents this year, when the “Madeleine” and “Hanzala” ships of the Freedom Flotilla were attacked and seized by Israeli forces in international waters.

Known as the “Fleet of Resistance,” the Global Sumud Flotilla consists of around 50 small vessels that departed from Greece in what organizers describe as the largest coordinated effort to challenge the Gaza blockade.

The fleet carries more than 500 activists from 40 countries and is transporting humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to Palestinians living under siege in Gaza.

Organizers also reported that nine flotilla vessels were recently targeted by Israeli drone strikes, which caused material damage to several ships.

