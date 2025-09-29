Global Sumud Flotilla approaches Gaza despite Israeli threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Global Sumud Flotilla announced that two of its vessels are currently 366 nautical miles from Gaza and are expected to arrive within the next three to four days.

According to Mehr, organizers said the fleet, which has now expanded to 44 ships, is expected to enter a highly dangerous zone within the next two days. The flotilla’s leadership reaffirmed its determination to reach Gaza and urged people around the world to stay alert and express solidarity with the mission.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which initially set sail from Barcelona, Spain, in early September with more than 50 ships, aims to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians and challenge the blockade on Gaza. Additional vessels have since joined the convoy from different regions worldwide.

Despite warnings from Israel and efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to block its passage, organizers said all flotilla vessels continue to advance simultaneously toward Gaza.

An Iranian convoy has also departed from the port city of Bandar Abbas to join the Global Sumud mission in breaking the siege and delivering essential aid.

