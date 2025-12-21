Iranian General: Israel facing isolation, failed to achieve objectives

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, said the Israeli regime is resorting to threats and propaganda in an attempt to mask its defeat in the recent 12-day war and to hide its growing isolation.

Speaking to Al Mayadeen, Vahidi argued that Israel is using media campaigns, political maneuvers, and psychological warfare to distort reality. He noted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to the United States, along with continued threats against Iran, are part of this effort to project strength despite deep internal and strategic problems.

According to Mehr, Vahidi stressed that Israel has failed to achieve any of its objectives in its confrontation with Iran, describing its propaganda as ineffective and its position as increasingly desperate. He said Iran is closely monitoring developments while Israel struggles to survive politically and militarily.

The general recalled that on June 13, 2025, Israel launched an unprovoked attack on Iran during ongoing nuclear negotiations with Washington. The assault triggered a 12-day war that left at least 1,064 Iranians dead, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States subsequently joined the conflict, bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities in what Vahidi described as a grave violation of international law. In retaliation, Iranian forces struck strategic sites across the occupied territories and targeted the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia.

By June 24, Iran’s retaliatory operations forced both Israel and the United States to halt their aggression, marking what Vahidi called a clear failure of their objectives.

