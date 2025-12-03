“Blossom of Smiles” from the Sunflower Series Published in India

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Blossom of Smiles, written by Mahdi Vahidi-Sadr and included in the Sunflower series, has been translated into Urdu and published in India by the Cultural Services and Publications Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

Aimed at children and young readers, the book introduces the personality of Lady Amina, daughter of Wahab and mother of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h). Through a narrative format, it recounts the meeting between Abdul Muttalib, the Prophet’s (p.b.u.h) grandfather, and Wahab, during which he proposes the marriage of his son Abdullah to Lady Amina.

The book also highlights the noble lineage and respected social standing of Wahab, as well as the purity, integrity, and monotheistic character of Lady Amina and Abdullah, who refrained from idol worship and forbidden practices in pre-Islamic Arabia. The story further describes Abdullah’s demise before the Prophet’s (p.b.u.h) birth and Lady Amina’s passing when the Prophet (p.b.u.h) was only six years old.

The book features child-friendly illustrations throughout, depicting key moments of the narrative. It also provides biographical details, such as Lady Amina’s parentage, date of birth and death, lifespan, and burial place, alongside references for the sources used, presented on the final page.

The Blossom of Smiles, translated into Urdu by Qamar Abbas Naqvi, and been published in a square-format edition.

