“Charter of Statesmanship by Imam Ali (a.s.)” Published in Malaysia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The book “Charter of Statesmanship by Imam Ali (a.s.)”, written by the late Ayatollah Mohammad Fazel Lankarani, has been translated into English and published in Malaysia by the Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

This work offers an explanation of the letter of Imam Ali (a.s.) to Malik al-Ashtar Nakhaei. The decree, written upon Malik al-Ashtar’s appointment by Imam Ali (a.s.) to govern Egypt, contains recommendations and directives outlining the principles of Islamic governance.

The author sought to elucidate Islam’s view of government and statecraft through a careful, detailed reading of the letter’s various passages. The book begins with introductory material about the author, followed by discussions on the character of Malik al-Ashtar and the political significance of Egypt in the early Islamic era. It then examines each section of the decree, presenting commentary and interpretation beneath each passage.

Among the themes explored are piety and adherence to Islamic ethics for rulers; fairness and justice in dealing with the people; the necessity of resisting oppression; guidance for statesmen; and methods for managing both civilian and military institutions.

“Governance from the Perspective of Imam Ali (a.s.)”, authored by the late Ayatollah Mohammad Fazel Lankarani, has been translated by Mohsen Dehghani Taftani and published in crown octavo format.

