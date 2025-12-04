ABNA’s CEO Meets President of AhlulBayt (a.s.) International University,

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hassan Sadraei Aref, CEO of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency, ABNA, met on Wednesday with Hojat al-Islam Dr. Jazari, President of AhlulBayt (a.s.) International University, during a visit to the university campus.

The meeting focused on potential areas of collaboration in media, education, skills development, and international activities.

Hojat al-Islam Dr. Jazari emphasized the urgent need to enhance the country’s media capabilities, noting, “One of the major challenges in recent years has been Iran’s slow media response at the international level. When a story about Iran breaks, foreign media outlets rapidly generate waves of coverage. By the time we begin responding to the first wave, the second and third waves have already formed.”

Welcoming student empowerment initiatives in media-related fields, Dr. Jazari described ABNA as a strong and suitable partner for joint activities in this domain.

Sadraei Aref highlighted ABNA’s capabilities and briefed the university president on the agency’s international operations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation, launching comprehensive training programs in journalism and media, executing joint educational projects, and strengthening international engagement in the field of information dissemination.

**************

End/ 345