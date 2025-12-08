Ayatollah Ramazani Urges Greater Focus on Social Jurisprudence in Legislative Frameworks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During a meeting with members of the Islamic Parliament’s Research Center, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly addressed the centrality of social jurisprudence. “An essential matter that must be taken into account is the position of social jurisprudence,” he stated, adding that the Islamic Consultative Assembly, as the legislative branch of a religious democracy, should present a model of religious lawmaking to the world.

Achieving this, he noted, requires sustained intellectual and academic investment in the field of social jurisprudence.

He continued, “Social jurisprudence, in terms of significance, is no less important than individual jurisprudence, if not greater; for aligning the Sharia with social structures is among the fundamental issues of the Islamic system.”

Ayatollah Ramazani also emphasized the need to formulate a clear jurisprudential framework for international relations and foreign policy.

“In the field of jurisprudence and politics, which relates in part to diplomacy and engagement with the international community, there must be a clear distinction,” he said.

Such relations, he explained, should be categorized based on precise jurisprudential definitions into strategic relations and tactical relations rooted in the mutual interests of two countries.

**************

End/ 345