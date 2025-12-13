Akhtari Hails Lady Fatimah as Model of Muslim Womanhood

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the Fourth Grand Sadaat Conference at the Islamic Republic of Iran’s International Conference Center, the Chairman of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly congratulated the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah (a.s.), describing the occasion as “a blessed and sacred day,” commemorating the birth of the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) and “the foremost of the women of the world.”

He noted that in Iran, the anniversary is officially observed as Mother’s Day, Women’s Day, and Spouse’s Day, adding that this designation is “both fitting and necessary, in keeping with the exalted stature of that noble Lady.”

Lady Fatimah (a.s.) is “a divine miracle and the most complete manifestation of God’s grandeur in the creation of humankind,” Ayatollah Akhtari said, adding that God made her “the perfect model of the Muslim woman and one half of the full truth of humanity.” He pointed to the Verse of Mubahila, noting that the only woman mentioned in the Verse was Lady Fatimah (a.s.), “an honor that reflects her lofty rank.”

The chairman said numerous Quranic verses and prophetic traditions emphasize love, devotion, and adherence to the AhlulBayt (a.s.). He described the gathering, composed of descendants of Lady Fatimah (a.s.) from different countries, as a community spiritually rooted in the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h). Such assemblies, he said, can serve as a foundation for strengthening the bond between Muslims worldwide and the Prophet (p.b.u.h) and his Household.

Citing a well-known narration attributed to Ahmad ibn Hanbal, he added that leading Sunni scholars have also underscored the eminent status of Imam Ali (a.s.) and his guiding role within the Muslim community. According to that narration, he said, the lovers of Imam Ali (a.s.) are promised Paradise, while his enemies face divine punishment. He also recalled the Prophet’s (p.b.u.h) words on Lady Fatimah (a.s.), stating that she holds a great station before God and will intercede on behalf of her followers.

In closing, Ayatollah Akhtari expressed hope that through love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.), the values of motherhood, spousal commitment, human dignity, and the honor of the Muslim woman would become more visible in society, and that this “sacred unity” among Muslims would continue to deepen and expand across the world.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA):