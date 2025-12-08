Victory of Resistance Front Reveals Quranic Predictions, Says Head of Iran’s Endowments Organization

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At the closing ceremony of the Holy Quran Competition in Qom, Iran, the head of the Endowments and Charity Affairs Organization, while congratulating the birth anniversary of Lady Zahra (a.s.), analyzed recent regional developments through the lens of Quranic verses.

He described the defeats of the Zionist regime and the United States in recent battles as the result of the wise leadership of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He stressed that these confrontations align fully with the predictions of the Holy Quran, particularly in Surah al-Hashr, where the behavior of past hypocrites mirrors that of present-day hypocrites and monarchists who promised victory to the enemy.

Citing Quranic verses, he highlighted the profound fear of Iran’s enemies and questioned why figures such as Donald Trump continue to invoke the name of Martyr Qassem Soleimani, an indication, he argued, of the enduring influence of the Resistance.

He identified the core concept of piety in this context as social piety, underscoring the need to act upon the roadmap outlined by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the Second Phase of the Revolution Statement.

In conclusion, he attributed the achievements of the Resistance Front, including Yemen’s steadfastness against the United States, to this Quranic worldview and the unwavering obedience to the Supreme Leader.

He expressed hope that deeper familiarity with the Divine Word would pave the way for greater goals, facilitate the Reappearance of Imam Mahdi (a.s.), and enable Iran to stand firm and prevail against the global hegemonic order in economic and military arenas.

