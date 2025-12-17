Modernization, Technology, Drivers of Scientific Momentum

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Dr. Saeed Jazari said at a conference marking Research Week that the rapid expansion of the scientific world and the emergence of artificial intelligence have transformed the gradual trajectory of knowledge growth and expanded its scope to an extraordinary degree.

Referring to the role of artificial intelligence in the rapid expansion and development of data and information, he noted that the technology has enabled more precise and powerful analysis and extraction of information. As a result, he said, the scientific sphere has moved beyond a gradual, linear framework and assumed a vast and strikingly expansive form.

In another part of his remarks, Dr. Jazari said the mission of AhlulBayt (a.s.) International University is to familiarize international students with Iranian culture and civilization, alongside sustained attention to scholarship and the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

He expressed hope that, with this momentum and scientific drive at AhlulBayt (a.s.) International University, the institution’s future would become increasingly promising.

