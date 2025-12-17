Coordination Council Meeting on Resistance Martyrs Anniversary, Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A meeting of the Coordination Council for commemorating the anniversary of the Resistance martyrs was held at the office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly’s representative in Najaf, Iraq.

During the session, participants reviewed proposed programs, mechanisms for inter-institutional coordination, and the allocation of responsibilities aimed at ensuring the commemoration is conducted with due solemnity and scale. The attendees also underscored the importance of articulating the status of the Resistance martyrs in strengthening unity within the Islamic Ummah and in conveying a message of steadfastness and dignity to future generations.

Council members presented their views and recommendations, emphasizing the need for cohesion, careful planning, and the effective use of cultural, media, and popular capacities to hold ceremonies befitting the stature of the Resistance martyrs.

The meeting formed part of broader preparations for the anniversary events and was held to enhance coordination among the various stakeholders involved.

