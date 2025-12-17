“Sacred Struggle”: Iranian Cleric Describes Religious Journalism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hassan Sadraei Aref, editor-in-chief of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA), along with a group of editors and reporters, met on Tuesday with Ayatollah Mohammad Baqer Tahriri, the custodian of the Marvi Seminary, for talks on the role and responsibilities of religious media.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Tahriri referred to what he described as the heavy responsibility borne by faith-based media, stating, “You are engaged in a ‘sacred struggle,’ one of the most significant dimensions of the conduct of the prophets and God’s chosen servants.” He said the ultimate aim of this struggle is God Almighty, its path lies in divine knowledge, and the journey toward the Lord, and its guides are the prophets and God’s saints, foremost among them the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) and the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

Referring to contemporary global conditions, the cleric said the prevailing world order draws human beings toward polytheism and self-centeredness through various means, while God, he added, has established the order of monotheism on the foundation of divine guardianship. The world, he said, exists under God’s authority, and human beings are innately under divine guardianship, adding that even tyrannical and satanic forms of authority possess no independent power.

At the outset of the meeting, Mr. Sadraei Aref presented an overview of ABNA’s activities, outlining the agency’s mission, operational trajectory, and editorial approaches.

