Unveiling 50 Research Works; Honoring Scholars at ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At an international ceremony unveiling the research outputs of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, in Qom, 50 new research works and the Comprehensive Shiite Status Research Platform were officially launched, and leading researchers were honored.

The works were unveiled in recognition of scholars’ efforts in the pursuit of truth and innovation.

The ceremony was attended and addressed by Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, alongside a number of seminary and university professors, senior managers, and researchers active in the field of AhlulBayt (a.s.) teachings.

The 50 research works presented at the event were produced by three departments operating under the Assembly’s Scientific and Cultural Department, namely the Office of Studies, Research and Investigations, the General Department of Cultural Services and Publications (Translation Department), and the General Department of Education.

The Office of Studies, Research, and Investigations introduced 13 Shiite status research works. It also unveiled seven volumes of the Assembly’s oral history collection titled Heralds of Truth and Reality, as well as eight volumes focusing on lifestyle studies. In addition, a single-volume Shiite yearbook comprising a collection of academic research articles was included among the unveiled works.

The General Department of Cultural Services and Publications (Translation Department) unveiled 11 translated works, presented in Albanian, German, and Pashto.

The General Department of Education released 10 educational coursebook titles, published in Persian, Arabic, and Urdu.

At the same ceremony, the Comprehensive Shiite Status Research Platform was also officially launched. The platform serves as a repository of more than 2,200 research works related to 149 countries and available in 10 languages. Its content is organized across four fields: Shiite strategic studies, Shiite demographic studies, Muslim societies studies, and global country studies. The platform features multiple functions, including a three-mode user interface and content download capabilities.

In the final segment of the event, 15 top researchers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly were formally honored.

