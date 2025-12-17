Regional Webinar for Latin American Women Held to Mark Lady Fatimah’s (a.s.) Birth Anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah (a.s.), a scholarly webinar was convened with the participation of more than 20 Spanish-speaking women. The event was organized by the Women’s Committee of the Latin America Regional Assembly, in cooperation with the International Affairs Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

The program featured a series of presentations delivered in Spanish. Dr. Iran Roknabadi, adviser to the International Affairs Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, joined the discussions, alongside Fatima Paz of Argentina, who spoke on “Mysticism from the Perspective of Lady Fatimah (a.s.).” Marilión Zambrano of Venezuela addressed “The Sermon of Fadak, the Voice of a Woman Demanding Justice,” while Heba Smith of Uruguay presented on “Managing Stress and Social Pressures Based on the Fatimid Model.” Dr. Zohreh Rabbani, an Iran-based researcher active in Latin American affairs, examined “The Impact of a Vision of Insight on Social Action, With Reference to Lady Fatimah (a.s.).”

The webinar, which lasted more than two hours, was moderated by Masoumeh Asad of Argentina. In her closing remarks, she thanked the Women’s Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and offered a concluding synthesis of the participants’ perspectives.

**************

End/ 345