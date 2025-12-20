Scholar Says New Shiite Encyclopedia Seeks Global Language for Shiism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Mohammad-Taqi Sobhani, director of the Al-Bayan Institute, spoke Thursday at the unveiling ceremony of the Encyclopedia of Shiite Knowledge, held at the conference hall of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

Addressing scholars and guests, Sobhani described the newly introduced educational collection as part of a broader continuum of intellectual and cultural efforts by leading Shiite scholars and academic institutions. “This collection is one link in a valuable chain of ongoing endeavors,” he said, emphasizing its place within a long tradition of Shiite scholarly activity.

Sobhani highlighted the need for synergy and a civilizational perspective, noting that the remarks delivered by participants at the ceremony reflected what he called a growing historical self-awareness within the Shiite community.

He went on to outline the scope of the Encyclopedia of Shiite Knowledge, saying the project had been designed and implemented precisely with that objective in mind. The encyclopedia, he said, represents an effort for “Shiism to articulate itself in the contemporary global language,” without polemics or distortion, and grounded in reason and shared human understanding.

In conclusion, Sobhani detailed the next phases of content development and future programs at the Al-Bayan Institute, stressing that media engagement and the production of multilingual content are essential to ensuring the broader impact of the encyclopedia.

**************

End/ 345