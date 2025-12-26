Islam, Faith of Spirituality, Moderation, Expanding Human Relations: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Coinciding with the auspicious birth anniversary of Imam Muhammad Baqir (a.s.), the official inauguration ceremony of Al-Baqir (a.s.) Center and a seminar titled “The Role of Imam Muhammad Baqir (a.s.) in Shaping the Intellectual Foundations of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) School” were held in Islamabad, Pakistan. The center will serve as the headquarters and executive hub of the International Al-Baqir (a.s.) Institute.

At the opening ceremony, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly delivered a video address marking the launch of the institute. Expressing appreciation to those involved in establishing the center, he voiced hope that, guided by its defined policies, objectives, and strategies, the institution would remain on its intended path and effectively fulfill its mission.

Stressing the need for a comprehensive presentation of Islam to the global community, Ayatollah Ramazani said that accurately explaining Islamic teachings and responding to the questions of social elites, particularly younger generations, is both essential and urgent.

He emphasized that deep religious understanding of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) must be conveyed to the international audience to demonstrate that Islam is a religion of moderation, rationality, spirituality, and justice, one that seeks to promote global justice and strengthen human relations.

Referring to Islam’s attention to all aspects of life, including humanity’s relationship with the environment, Ayatollah Ramazani noted that achieving a new Islamic civilization requires Islam to be presented precisely, comprehensively, and profoundly across all human dimensions.

He described the AhlulBayt (a.s.) as possessing scientific, spiritual, and political authority and underscored the importance of introducing them accurately and comprehensively to both intellectual elites and the wider public.

