Scholarly Series on Prophet of Mercy to Mark 1500th Prophet Muhammad’s (p.b.u.h) Birth Anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the occasion of the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet of Mercy, Muhammad (p.b.u.h), a series of scholarly sessions introducing his personality and status will be held under the theme “The Prophet of Mercy (p.b.u.h); An Inspiration for Global Dialogue.”

The sessions are organized by the Office of Studies, Research, and Scholarship of the Scientific and Cultural Affairs Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in cooperation with the General Departments of Education, Cultural Services and Publications, Cyberspace Affairs, WikiShia, the International ABNA News Agency, and the Short-Term Training Center of Al-Mustafa International University. The program will be held both in person and online.

The speakers at the scholarly session include Dr. Mohammad Legenhausen, an American Shiite Muslim scholar based in Qom, who will speak on “Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) as a Comprehensive Model for a New Global Civilization.”

Hojat al-Islam Saeed Solh-Mirzaei, head of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Supreme Leader (May God protect him) in Qom and a member of the Assembly of Experts, will address “From the Rise of the Revolution of the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h) to the Realization of the Ideal Mahdist Society.”

Dr. Meftah Fawzi Rahmat, head of the Mottahari School Network in Indonesia, will participate online with a presentation on “The Personality of the Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h) from the Perspective of East Asian Thinkers.”

The scientific secretary of the session is Dr. Davoud Safa, a faculty member of Al-Mustafa International University and head of the Office of Studies, Research, and Scholarship of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

Time:

Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 10:00 a.m. (Iran time),

Venue:

AhlulBayt (a.s.) Conference Hall, Headquarters of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, Alley 6, Jomhuri Eslami Blvd., Qom, Iran

Live broadcast on:

https://www.aparat.com/Abna/live

Virtual participation via:

https://www.skyroom.online/ch/hoseinkhazaee/prophet

