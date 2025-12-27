Imam Khamenei’s message to Annual Meeting of Union of Islamic Student Associations in Europe

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, sent a message to the 2025 annual meeting of the Union of Islamic Student Associations in Europe

The full text of Imam Khamenei’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Dear young people!

This year, your country, through the blessing of faith, unity, and self-confidence, earned renewed credibility and standing in the world. The heavy assault by the US army and its disgraceful extension in this region was overcome by the initiative, courage, and sacrifice of the young people of Islamic Iran. It was proven that the Iranian nation, by drawing upon its own capabilities, in the light of faith and righteous action, and in confronting corrupt and oppressive arrogant powers, can persevere and deliver the call to Islamic values to the world with a voice more resolute and louder than ever.

The deep sorrow over the martyrdom of a number of scientists and commanders, and a group of our dear people has not and will not be able to halt the determined young people of Iran. The families of those martyrs themselves stand among the forerunners of this movement. The discussion is not about the nuclear issue or matters of the kind. The issue is confronting the unjust order and the coercive exercise of the system of domination in today’s world, and turning toward a just Islamic national and international order. This is the great claim whose banner the Islamic Iran has raised, and which has enraged corrupt and corrupting coercive powers.

You students, especially those abroad, bear a share of this great responsibility. Entrust your hearts to God, recognize your capabilities, and steer the associations in this direction. God is with you, and complete victory awaits you, God willing.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei